Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post $24.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.52 million and the lowest is $14.75 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $147.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $257.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $307.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $407.30 million, with estimates ranging from $355.38 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million.

HT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,125.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 493,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,422 shares of company stock worth $477,175. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 326,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,754. The stock has a market cap of $190.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $17.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

