Brokerages Expect IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) to post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in IDACORP by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in IDACORP by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IDACORP by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. 181,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,854. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

