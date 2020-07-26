Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 157,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.36. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $123,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 56.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 41,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

