Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $513.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $513.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.90 million and the highest is $530.95 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported sales of $752.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.01. 298,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

