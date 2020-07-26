Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) PT at $5.83

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

ARCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 598,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 25.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,821,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 5,495.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,264,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,174,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

