Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT at $21.30

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

BCYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. 15,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,090. The company has a market cap of $302.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -0.54. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 414.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.