Brokerages Set Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT at $4.71

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several analysts have commented on CYH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 224,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

CYH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 590,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $466.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

