Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Target Price at $18.25

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

NLSN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,182. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

