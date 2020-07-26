Brokerages Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) PT at $142.53

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.53.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.06. 3,300,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

