Brokerages Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target at $146.63

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Barclays raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of SAFM stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.05. 189,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,590. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 944,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after purchasing an additional 227,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,243,000 after purchasing an additional 303,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,153,000 after purchasing an additional 155,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

