Brokerages Set Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT at $131.50

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.60. 1,001,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average is $119.26. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $31,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,193 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,842.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,763 shares in the company, valued at $33,462,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,596 shares of company stock worth $10,503,313. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,308,000. Swedbank raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,291,000 after purchasing an additional 588,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,001,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,846,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 319,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

