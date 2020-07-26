Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target at $22.16

Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SSR Mining by 478.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,180 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,720,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,815,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after acquiring an additional 363,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,948,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

