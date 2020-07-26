BTU Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $284,132.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004698 BTC on exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $41.84 million and $284,132.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043290 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.14 or 0.05247698 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002745 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00057304 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015235 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,991 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

