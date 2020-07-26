Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

BG stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. 895,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,515,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after buying an additional 400,675 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 17.9% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after buying an additional 369,951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 721.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 313,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $12,704,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

