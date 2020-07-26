Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million.

Shares of BY opened at $13.56 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $520.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

BY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

