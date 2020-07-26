Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

COG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

COG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. 3,715,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.21. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

