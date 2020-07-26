Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will report sales of $6.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $7.18 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $27.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 billion to $28.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.50 billion to $29.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,837. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -175.84 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after buying an additional 2,769,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,777,000 after purchasing an additional 217,936 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,327,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

