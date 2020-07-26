Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 16.58%.

CSTR opened at $11.10 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Dennis Bottorff purchased 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $49,800.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,659.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

