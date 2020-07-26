Carboncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Carboncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Carboncoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Carboncoin has a total market capitalization of $79,422.84 and $6.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00486080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000886 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003352 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Carboncoin Profile

Carboncoin (CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc . Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

