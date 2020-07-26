Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Receives C$0.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.69.

CJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

TSE CJ traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.53. 217,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,223. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.90). The company had revenue of C$63.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

