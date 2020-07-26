Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Tops $11.09 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Carry has a market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,503,182,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,434,689,139 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

