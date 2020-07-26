Cartesi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.98 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $9.18 million and $4.98 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.01903609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00196954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00075006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116863 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,336,836 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.