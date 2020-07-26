Cashaa (CAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $387,743.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $387,743.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.01903609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00196954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00075006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116863 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

