Castle 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Castle has a market capitalization of $18,375.41 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00758161 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011925 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00146153 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,629,960 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

