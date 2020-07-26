Castweet (CTT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $580,424.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Castweet has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00046937 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $580,424.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000272 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00627496 BTC.

Sora (XOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00186716 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00164254 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,745,002 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

Castweet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

