Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $38.50

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,342,000 after buying an additional 4,903,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after buying an additional 23,815,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,646,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,680,000 after buying an additional 1,750,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

