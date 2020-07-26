Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Chart Industries updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.50 EPS.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.