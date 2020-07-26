Chromia (CHR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.42 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $26.26 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 80.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.01903428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00196808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00074987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116695 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 447,703,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,004,397 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.