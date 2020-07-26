Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.3% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,214,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. 6,027,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,192,111. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

