Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.62.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $85.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.