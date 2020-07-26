CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIFAF shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CIFAF stock remained flat at $$13.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

