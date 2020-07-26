Citigroup Boosts Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Price Target to $20.00

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

ULH opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $382.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 32.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 95,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 205,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

