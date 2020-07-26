Citigroup Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $155.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $137.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

