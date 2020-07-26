Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Shares of CTXS opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.34. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.77.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,028,499.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $196,328.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,571 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,827.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

