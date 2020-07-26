Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Receives $77.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $76,642.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,690.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.56. 188,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

