CloakCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,289.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $895,010.27 and approximately $20,289.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006142 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000521 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,482,563 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

