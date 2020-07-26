Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBCP shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $383,013.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,801.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $25,106.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 891,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,513 shares of company stock worth $580,043 over the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 47.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 114,793 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 79.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 475,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 41.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 21,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBCP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,871. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $209.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

