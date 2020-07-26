Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $197.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.32.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,058. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average of $173.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

