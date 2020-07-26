ContentBox Trading Down 5% This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $38,745.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016648 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,585,231 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

