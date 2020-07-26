CONTRACOIN Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $17.12 million and $10,984.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00009733 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00854731 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.01253818 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009298 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,831,608 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

