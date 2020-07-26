Contrasting Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) & Viking Therapeutics (NYSE:VKTX)

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mallinckrodt and Viking Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 3 8 1 0 1.83 Viking Therapeutics 0 0 10 1 3.09

Mallinckrodt currently has a consensus target price of $4.22, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.78, indicating a potential upside of 148.56%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Viking Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -39.56% 29.14% 7.09% Viking Therapeutics N/A -10.94% -10.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Viking Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $3.16 billion 0.06 -$996.50 million $8.88 0.24 Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.78 million ($0.36) -18.75

Viking Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt. Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mallinckrodt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Mallinckrodt on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products. It offers H.P. Acthar Gel, an injectable drug for various indications, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, polymyositis, and others; Inomax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; and Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; StrataGraft, which is in Phase III and II clinical development for the treatment of burns; Stannsoporfin, a heme oxygenase inhibitor for the treatment of jaundice; Xenon gas for inhalation; MNK-6105 and MNK-6106, an ammonia scavenger for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a neuropsychiatric syndrome associated with hyperammonemia; VTS-270 that is in Phase III development for Niemann-Pick Type C, a neurodegenerative disease; and CPP-1X/sulindac, which is in Phase III development for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis. It markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company's lead drug candidate also includes VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It is also developing VK0612, an orally available Phase 2b-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

