Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Receives $29.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

CTB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $18,474,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.88. 237,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

