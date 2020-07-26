Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.33 ($55.43).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

ETR CCAP traded down €0.76 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €18.28 ($20.54). 79,708 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €18.84 and its 200-day moving average is €27.88. Corestate Capital has a 1 year low of €14.92 ($16.76) and a 1 year high of €45.80 ($51.46). The company has a market capitalization of $392.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.