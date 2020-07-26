COTI (COTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.46 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, COTI has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $25.46 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.01903609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00196954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00075006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116863 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,970,799 coins.

The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI's official website is coti.io

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

