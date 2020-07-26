Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.