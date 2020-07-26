Covenant Asset Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

VB stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 541,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,591. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.91.

