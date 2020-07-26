Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,242,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $194,454,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,146,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.34. 819,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,809. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

