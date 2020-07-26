Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,870,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,807. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.