Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 511 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,990. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

