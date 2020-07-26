Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $162.69. 2,358,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.